NDMC deploys 300 night-shift sanitation workers ahead of BRICS summit
India
With the BRICS summit just days away (September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is stepping up its cleaning game across its jurisdiction.
About 300 sanitation workers are working night shifts, backed by machines like road sweepers and pressure jets, to make sure roads, markets, and public spaces look spotless before the city wakes up.
NDMC cleans markets 3 times daily
The cleaning isn't just a one-time thing: NDMC has split its teams into three shifts, so there's always someone on duty.
Markets get cleaned three times a day, and high-traffic areas have staff on call 24/7 to tackle litter or waste accumulation right away.
The goal: keep things fresh for visitors and locals throughout the summit.