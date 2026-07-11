NDMC deploys pilot remote controlled robots to inspect Delhi drains

NDMC developing ₹57,364cr drainage master plan

NDMC isn't stopping at robots. They're also mapping drains with GIS tech and keeping an eye on flood-prone spots using CCTV cameras and sensors.

All this real-time data goes straight to their command center so teams can act fast when heavy rain hits.

Plus, a massive ₹57,364-crore Drainage Master Plan is in the works to upgrade drains, add pumps, and boost groundwater recharge, aiming for long-term solutions beyond just this monsoon season.