NDMC deploys pilot remote controlled robots to inspect Delhi drains
Delhi's got a new weapon against waterlogging: robots!
NDMC has started using remote-controlled bots to check stormwater drains for silt, blockages, and damage, especially in tricky spots like near Taj Mansingh Hotel.
This pilot project will soon expand to other trouble zones like Dayal Singh College and the DTC Depot.
NDMC developing ₹57,364cr drainage master plan
NDMC isn't stopping at robots. They're also mapping drains with GIS tech and keeping an eye on flood-prone spots using CCTV cameras and sensors.
All this real-time data goes straight to their command center so teams can act fast when heavy rain hits.
Plus, a massive ₹57,364-crore Drainage Master Plan is in the works to upgrade drains, add pumps, and boost groundwater recharge, aiming for long-term solutions beyond just this monsoon season.