NDMC shuts Connaught Place Central Park before CJP protest

Central Park in Connaught Place will be shut on October 16 and 17, right when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place.

NDMC says it's for "administrative reasons," but the timing lines up with the CJP gathering called by Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, October 16.

Protesters have been asked to bring national flags.