NDMC shuts Connaught Place Central Park before CJP protest
Central Park in Connaught Place will be shut on October 16 and 17, right when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place.
NDMC says it's for "administrative reasons," but the timing lines up with the CJP gathering called by Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, October 16.
Protesters have been asked to bring national flags.
Delhi High Court greenlights CJP protest
This comes after police cracked down on a recent CJP demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged issues with voter lists.
Over 7,000 people were detained that day.
Despite this, the Delhi High Court has now greenlit the upcoming protest, noting that police will keep things under control.
The CJP is still pushing hard about electoral roll problems, saying the earlier protest sought Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.