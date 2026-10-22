NDMC tells Delhi High Court cannot power Race Course Mosque
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) told the Delhi High Court it cannot turn the electricity back on at the Race Course Mosque, saying it is a safety risk while demolition is happening.
The mosque, which is century-old, was given an eviction notice on October 19 and told to vacate within six days because it is considered unauthorized construction on government land.
Muslim organizations are pushing to save the mosque and get basic services restored.
Utilities cut at Race Course Mosque
After the eviction notice, both water and power were cut off as part of a wider demolition drive in the area.
Groups like Jamaat-e-Islami Hind argue that the mosque is a heritage site and officially recognized Waqf property.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has asked Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to step in.
The mosque's imam, Maulana Haroon Rahi, has alleged that the Waqf Board has not provided adequate assistance.
For now, prayers continue as the community looks for a way forward.