NDRF deploys 14 teams as Cyclone Murasu nears Andhra, Telangana
Cyclone Murasu is heading toward Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) isn't taking any chances.
14 teams have been sent out, mostly from Krishna district's Kondapavuluru base, with backup from Tamil Nadu.
Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar shared that these teams are working closely with local officials and staying updated with weather alerts to keep everyone as safe as possible.
NDRF maps low lying areas, ready
NDRF crews have already mapped out low-lying spots most at risk, like villages in Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), and Mulugu and Khammam (Telangana).
They're ready for water rescues, rope work, land operations, and medical help if needed.
Plus, after their recent Cyclone Arnab aftermath (restoring services quickly), they're bringing valuable experience to this new challenge.