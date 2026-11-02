NDRF deploys 14 teams as Cyclone Murasu nears Andhra, Telangana

Cyclone Murasu is heading toward Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) isn't taking any chances.

14 teams have been sent out, mostly from Krishna district's Kondapavuluru base, with backup from Tamil Nadu.

Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar shared that these teams are working closely with local officials and staying updated with weather alerts to keep everyone as safe as possible.