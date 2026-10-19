NDTV World Summit returns to New Delhi with PM Modi

Expect conversations about how tech and economics are shaking things up globally.

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, will break down geopolitical shifts, while General David Petraeus, former Director of the CIA, Partner at KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, shares his take on strategy.

On the tech front, Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI, Managing General Partner of AI Fund, and Chairman and Co-Founder of Coursera, and Mike Walsh, futurist and AI specialist, will dive into AI's growing impact.

India's role gets a spotlight too, with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, talking diplomacy and Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, covering economic trends, all aiming to make sense of our fast-changing world together.