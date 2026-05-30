NFHS-6 shows 31.8% children underweight, maternal care improves

The sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) has revealed that a significant number of Indian children are still underweight. The survey, released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare , covered around 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts. It shows improvements in maternal healthcare, child immunization, and health insurance coverage, but also highlights persistent gaps affecting millions of women and children.

Healthcare progress Improvements in maternal healthcare The survey shows that 95.9% of pregnant women received antenatal care, a rise from 92.6% in the last survey. However, only 65.2% of these women had the recommended four antenatal care visits, which means over a third don't get adequate pregnancy care. Institutional deliveries have also gone up to 90.6%, but nearly one in 10 births still happen outside health facilities.

Undernutrition issue Child undernutrition remains a major challenge The NFHS-6 data also highlights that although stunting among children under five has decreased from 35.5% to 29.3%, nearly three in 10 are still affected. The prevalence of underweight children stands at 31.8%, with 5.2% suffering from severe wasting. Breastfeeding practices also need improvement, as only half of newborns are breastfed within an hour after birth, and 40.5% of infants aged six to eight months don't receive complementary foods along with breast milk as recommended by health experts.

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Coverage gaps Full immunization coverage at 87.1% The NFHS-6 also shows that full immunization coverage among children aged 12-23 months has gone up to 87.1%. However, nearly 13% of children remain unimmunized, with the second dose of measles-containing vaccine coverage at only 71.8%. Health insurance coverage has also increased from 41% to 60.2% of households due to government-backed health protection initiatives. However, this still leaves almost four in 10 households without any form of health insurance coverage against catastrophic healthcare expenditures and medical debt.

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