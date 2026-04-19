Nearly 100 employees hospitalized after eating at north Bengaluru canteen
India
Nearly 100 employees from a north Bengaluru company were hospitalized on Wednesday morning after eating breakfast and lunch at their office canteen.
By evening, many started feeling sick with stomach pain and vomiting. It was being treated as suspected food poisoning.
Health officials probe canteen, send samples
Health officials are investigating how the canteen handled and stored food, with samples sent for testing.
This isn't Bengaluru's first brush with food safety issues: a recent report found high levels of lead in vegetables sold in city markets.
It's another reminder that stricter checks on what we eat are long overdue.