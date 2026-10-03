Nearly 1,000 detained in Delhi protesting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
On Friday, almost 1,000 people, including politicians and activists, were detained at Jantar Mantar in Delhi while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The crowd was demanding his resignation over alleged issues with the electoral roll.
Despite restrictions on gatherings, the number of detainees kept climbing as the day went on.
AAP leaders detained amid heavy security
Notable AAP leaders such as Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were among those taken into custody and sent to different police stations.
Around 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across New Delhi, with barricades, drones, traffic diversions, Metro closures, and even internet blackouts in some areas.
There were a few minor scuffles that left some police injured, and videos of alleged police misconduct are now being looked into by officials.