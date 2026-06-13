Nearly 12,000 Hyderabad apartment borewells dry in May and June
India
Hyderabad just saw nearly 12,000 apartment complexes' borewells dry up in May and June 2026, a first for the city.
Officials are worried about what this means for future summers, as water shortages could get worse if nothing changes.
K Ashok Reddy from the city's water board described it as an unprecedented situation.
Hyderabad mandates rainwater harvesting pits
Reddy warned that next summer could be even tougher if action isn't taken now.
The city is pushing everyone to save rainwater and recharge groundwater by making rainwater harvesting pits mandatory for every house and apartment.
On a bigger scale, new Godavari projects are in the works to boost Hyderabad's water supply and help keep taps running in the years ahead.