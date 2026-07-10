Nearly 2 dozen staff handling donations at Ram Mandir resign
Nearly two dozen staffers who handled donations at the Ram Mandir have resigned, saying their work hours were stretched from six to nine hours, pay was cut, and leave days were slashed.
They alleged their monthly leave days had been curtailed, and salaries had been cut.
With complaints ignored, they stopped working, causing a major disruption at the temple.
Temple operations disrupted as replacements delayed
After their mass resignation earlier this week, only about a dozen people showed up for duty the following day.
The temple's operations have taken a hit while replacements are being found, a process now slower due to stricter checks after a recent donation theft.
The Ram Mandir Trust is also planning new security and transparency measures for donations and VIP passes in an upcoming meeting.
An investigation into misuse of VIP passes is still underway.