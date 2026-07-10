Nearly 2 dozen staff handling donations at Ram Mandir resign

Temple operations disrupted as replacements delayed

After their mass resignation earlier this week, only about a dozen people showed up for duty the following day.

The temple's operations have taken a hit while replacements are being found, a process now slower due to stricter checks after a recent donation theft.

The Ram Mandir Trust is also planning new security and transparency measures for donations and VIP passes in an upcoming meeting.

An investigation into misuse of VIP passes is still underway.