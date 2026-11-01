Nearly 2-hour ragging fight at Government Engineering College Motihari
India
Things got out of hand at Government Engineering College, Motihari, this week after a ragging incident between seniors and juniors exploded into a full-blown fight.
Students were seen using sticks and stones, leaving the campus damaged and chaotic.
The violence continued for nearly two hours before police intervened.
FIR planned over Motihari college ragging
Police are now to file an FIR against those involved in the ragging.
The college administration is also under the scanner for how it handled it, with officials investigating the matter.
Sadly, this isn't the first time. There have been similar violent incidents at this college before, raising real concerns about student safety on campus.