Nearly 200 SCBA members oppose Rahul Gandhi Supreme Court march
India
Nearly 200 Supreme Court Bar Association members are speaking out against Rahul Gandhi's march to the Supreme Court on October 12.
They worry it could exert indirect pressure on judges and encourage similar displays of political power in high courts and district courts, potentially undermining the rule of law.
SCBA cites Rahul Gandhi petition defects
In their statement, nearly 200 SCBA members said, "The Supreme Court is 'not a platform for demonstrating political influence, financial power or numerical strength.'"
They pointed out that Gandhi's petition, about alleged election roll issues, already faces scrutiny for 14 technical defects, like missing fees and paperwork problems.
The SCBA members are urging that any resolution apply equally to all individuals and political parties.