Nearly 2,000 drug peddlers arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police
Big moves in Jammu and Kashmir this year: police have arrested nearly 2,000 peddlers and frozen 567 bank accounts tied to the drug trade.
Authorities say these accounts held around ₹1.31 crore, and they've also attached properties worth crores and recovered cash worth around ₹1.10 crore as part of their push to break up narcotics networks.
Kashmir IGP seeks tips on cybercrime
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar is calling on locals to help tackle both drug issues and cybercrime, promising that tip-offs will stay confidential.
He's also encouraging those struggling with addiction to seek support, while warning everyone, especially young people, to watch out for online scams involving "mule" bank accounts.
Recent busts have helped recover over ₹7 crore lost in cyber frauds.