Nearly 3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims return from Saudi Arabia
India
Nearly 3,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims who were stranded in Saudi Arabia have made it back home this week, thanks to a coordinated effort by the Ministry of External Affairs, airlines, and tour operators.
Over 10,000 other pilgrims on regular schedules also returned during this time.
Indian embassy helplines, King Fahd victims
The Indian embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia set up round-the-clock helplines with community volunteers to help those affected and are still working to bring more people back.
In a separate incident, an attack at King Fahd International Airport sadly left one Indian dead and two injured; the embassy is supporting their families.