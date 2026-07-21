Nearly 300,000 students in BMC-run schools lack free supplies

Parents say the wait is making it tough for their kids to keep up at school.

One parent said, "Students from poor backgrounds who cannot afford to buy notebooks are suffering as they are unable to write class notes, complete homework or practice at home," and "How are students expected to continue their studies without basic learning materials?"

The main reason? BMC switched to a new way of buying supplies this year, which slowed everything down.

Officials promise that all students will get their kits soon.