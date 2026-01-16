Nearly 44,000 startups were registered in 2025, marking record growth

Why should you care?

This isn't just about numbers—it's about real impact.

Startups had generated employment for more than 21 lakh people and nearly half have women directors, showing big strides for inclusion.

Unicorns numbered nearly 125, with combined valuation exceeding $350 billion, and even with funding dipping a bit, IPOs are up while shutdowns dropped sharply.

If you're dreaming of building something or joining the next big thing, there's never been a better time to be part of India's startup wave.