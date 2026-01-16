Nearly 44,000 startups were registered in 2025, marking record growth
India's startup scene just hit a new high—207,135 startups are now DPIIT-recognised, with nearly 44,000 registered in 2025.
That's a record 31% jump in one year as Startup India marked its 10th anniversary in January 2026.
Maharashtra led the pack, but Karnataka, UP, and Delhi weren't far behind.
More than 50% of DPIIT-recognised startups originate from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about numbers—it's about real impact.
Startups had generated employment for more than 21 lakh people and nearly half have women directors, showing big strides for inclusion.
Unicorns numbered nearly 125, with combined valuation exceeding $350 billion, and even with funding dipping a bit, IPOs are up while shutdowns dropped sharply.
If you're dreaming of building something or joining the next big thing, there's never been a better time to be part of India's startup wave.