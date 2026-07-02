Nearly 48,500 affected by Assam flash floods across 4 districts India Jul 02, 2026

Flash floods have hit Assam hard since late June 2026, leaving nearly 48,500 people across four districts struggling with waterlogged homes and damaged land.

Dhemaji district is facing the worst of it: more than 44,000 people there are affected.

Relief camps have been set up for those displaced, and essentials like rice and pulses are being handed out to help families get by.