Nearly 48,500 affected by Assam flash floods across 4 districts
Flash floods have hit Assam hard since late June 2026, leaving nearly 48,500 people across four districts struggling with waterlogged homes and damaged land.
Dhemaji district is facing the worst of it: more than 44,000 people there are affected.
Relief camps have been set up for those displaced, and essentials like rice and pulses are being handed out to help families get by.
NDRF SDRF rescue 713 in Dhemaji
Rescue teams from NDRF and SDRF have pulled 713 people to safety in Dhemaji so far.
Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju flew over the flood zones on July 1, promising support for everyone impacted.
The floods have swamped villages, ruined crops across more than 2,100 hectares, displaced thousands of livestock, and damaged roads and bridges, while the Brahmaputra River continues to flow above danger levels.