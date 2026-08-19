Nearly 610 students left Doma Maharashtra tribal hostel amid panic
India
Nearly 610 students left the government tribal hostel in Doma, Maharashtra after a wave of unexplained incidents (crying, laughing fits, and fainting) sparked talk of ghosts on campus.
With panic spreading fast, parents rushed to pull their children out.
State health team finds selective hysteria
A state health team found no signs of anything supernatural. Instead, they called it "selective hysteria," where stress and seeing others react can trigger similar symptoms in groups.
Locals blamed things like tree cutting and temple drainage changes, but investigators found no evidence for any paranormal activity.
Some hostel rooms were overcrowded and had poor ventilation, and efforts were underway to counsel the girls and bring them back to school.