Nearly half of India's coal plants under 3 days' coal
India
Nearly half of India's coal power plants are down to less than three days' worth of coal, according to the Central Electricity Authority.
This shortage comes as electricity demand spikes due to intense El Nino-driven heat, putting extra pressure on the country's energy system.
India power demand up to 50GW
Despite efforts from the coal ministry, stockpiles have dropped by 5% since October began.
Power demand has jumped by up to 50 gigawatts compared to last year, while weak monsoon rains have cut hydropower output.
With limited battery storage and over half the country's energy coming from non-fossil sources, coal is still key for keeping the lights on when demand peaks.