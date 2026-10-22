Necropsy confirms lightning killed 12 cows at Kottayam's Cheruvally Estate
India
Lightning strikes at Cheruvally Estate, Kottayam, killed 12 free-range cows on Wednesday evening, October 21, 2026.
Officials of the District Veterinary Office confirmed the cause after necropsy of the carcasses.
These cows weren't just livestock: they were a big part of many workers' incomes, so this loss really hits home for the community.
IMD orange alert Kottayam Oct 23-25
This happened as Kottayam faces days of heavy rain: the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for October 23-25, warning of intense downpours and thunderstorms.