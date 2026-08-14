NEDFi report at IIT Guwahati finds Brahmaputra polluted by microplastics
A fresh NEDFi report just dropped at IIT Guwahati's tech conclave, revealing that the Brahmaputra River is seriously polluted with microplastics, such as tiny bits of polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride.
This mess comes from city runoff and factory waste, which isn't just bad for wildlife but also puts the livelihoods of people across Northeast India at risk.
Researchers test Brahmaputra cleanup methods
Researchers checked more than 20 sites along the river using advanced tech to spot microplastics and test ways to clean things up, like floating barriers and biofilm-assisted breakdown.
The findings are set to help shape future policies so we can protect the river for both nature and local communities.
The launch brought together government representatives, scientists, and international guests, all showing how urgent this issue really is.