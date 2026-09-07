Neelakurinji returns to Munnar hills in Kerala after 12 years
India
The hills of Munnar, Kerala, have turned blue and purple as the rare Neelakurinji flowers bloom again after a 12-year break.
This short-lived spectacle is unique to the Western Ghats and draws travelers, botanists, and photographers eager to witness it before it fades.
Munnar bloom highlights grassland conservation need
Neelakurinji only blooms once every 12 years; when it does, entire hillsides transform at once.
Local communities even use the event to mark time.
Beyond its beauty, the bloom highlights why protecting Munnar's threatened grasslands really matters.