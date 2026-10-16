Neelam Rani arrested after Parvinder Singh Jhota killed in Mansa
India
Big update in the Mansa shooting: Neelam Rani, wife of accused shooter Ashwani Kumar, has been arrested after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed on October 13.
Kumar, Vipin Kumar, Neelam Rani, and Laadi are in police custody, and a local police officer was suspended two days after the incident.
Facebook live murder sparks Punjab protests
Jhota's murder happened during a Facebook Live, sparking protests and calls for justice across Punjab.
People want answers about how Kumar got a gun license despite his criminal record.
Activists are pushing for a CBI probe, while the case has put pressure on leaders to fix gaps in drug enforcement and law enforcement accountability.