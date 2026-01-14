Neelesh Misra calls out IndiGo for mistreating his daughter
Author Neelesh Misra has called out IndiGo airlines after his 10-year-old daughter, Vaidehi, was allegedly treated poorly while flying alone from Lucknow to Goa.
He shared on X that a staff member, possibly named Laraib, made rude comments like "This girl is getting on my nerves," called her a "finicky eater," and told her, "Go and miss your flight!" even as he tried to help over the phone.
Misra questions IndiGo's response
IndiGo claimed Vaidehi was well cared for by staff, but Misra pushed back online, saying their statement didn't actually address his concerns.
He pointed out that he became aware of the rudeness because his daughter had access to a basic phone during her journey and warned other parents about letting kids fly solo.
Who is Neelesh Misra?
Neelesh Misra is an Indian author, lyricist (he wrote songs for Lagaan), founder of Gaon Connection, and popular audio storyteller.
He's known for speaking up about airline issues—just this year he criticized IndiGo over a delayed flight boarding process.