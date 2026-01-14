Neelesh Misra calls out IndiGo for mistreating his daughter India Jan 14, 2026

Author Neelesh Misra has called out IndiGo airlines after his 10-year-old daughter, Vaidehi, was allegedly treated poorly while flying alone from Lucknow to Goa.

He shared on X that a staff member, possibly named Laraib, made rude comments like "This girl is getting on my nerves," called her a "finicky eater," and told her, "Go and miss your flight!" even as he tried to help over the phone.