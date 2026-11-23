Gupta's solution used a clever example to show that two different shapes can look identical if you add an extra dimension, overturning what many believed about algebraic geometry.

Alongside this achievement, she's picked up major awards like the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize and Infosys Prize, and was even invited to give the Emmy Noether Lecture in 2025.

Not bad for someone who started out at the Indian Statistical Institute!