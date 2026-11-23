Neena Gupta on Time 100 Next India for Zariski solution
Neena Gupta, an Indian mathematician, earned international recognition for solving the Zariski Cancellation Problem, a math mystery that had stumped experts for about 70 years.
Her breakthrough in 2014 didn't just impress the math world; it's now earned her a spot on Time's "Time 100 Next India 2026" list.
Mathematician Neena Gupta's example and accolades
Gupta's solution used a clever example to show that two different shapes can look identical if you add an extra dimension, overturning what many believed about algebraic geometry.
Alongside this achievement, she's picked up major awards like the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize and Infosys Prize, and was even invited to give the Emmy Noether Lecture in 2025.
Not bad for someone who started out at the Indian Statistical Institute!