Neeraj arrested in Bijnor for allegedly killing cousin Usha
In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Neeraj has been arrested for allegedly killing his cousin Usha and attacking her three-year-old daughter.
Police say the two had a falling out after Usha pressured Neeraj to divorce his wife.
Usha's body was found in a sugarcane field, while her daughter survived the attack and is now recovering in the hospital.
Husband recognized Usha from online photo
The investigation picked up after Usha's husband recognized her from a photo online.
Neeraj reportedly told investigators, telling police he took Usha and her kids out before strangling Usha and her three-year-old daughter near Alampur Ehdwa village.
He tried to hide what happened by burning Usha's body and leaving Usha's son with his own family, pretending he'd just found him.
Police have also recovered the vehicle used in the crime as they continue looking into what happened.