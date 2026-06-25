NEET 2026 results expected 2nd week of July at neet.nta.nic.in
India
NEET UG 2026 results are expected in the second week of July, so mark your calendars!
If you took the exam on June 21 and are hoping for a spot in a top medical or dental college, you'll want to check your scores at neet.nta.nic.in as soon as they're out.
NEET scorecard details and MCC counseling
Your scorecard will show your total marks, percentile, rank, and whether you've qualified.
Once results go live, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will kick off counseling for both all-India and state quotas, so keep an eye out for seat allotment updates if you're aiming for college admission this year.