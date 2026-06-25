NEET 2026 results expected 2nd week of July at neet.nta.nic.in India Jun 25, 2026

NEET UG 2026 results are expected in the second week of July, so mark your calendars!

If you took the exam on June 21 and are hoping for a spot in a top medical or dental college, you'll want to check your scores at neet.nta.nic.in as soon as they're out.