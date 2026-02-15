NEET aspirant death: Ex-IPS Das hospitalized during police search
Patna Police raided the home of retired IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das after the suspicious death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad.
The student was found unconscious at her hostel on January 6 and died a few days later, raising questions about what really happened.
CBI takes over probe into NEET aspirant death
Das has been charged under several laws, including for promoting enmity and tampering with evidence, as well as under POCSO for sharing allegedly defamatory content.
During the police search, Das's health took a turn and he was hospitalized; he claims there's a political conspiracy against him.
Meanwhile, the CBI has now taken over the case to dig deeper into how the student died, as public attention grows around this high-profile investigation.