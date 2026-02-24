NEET aspirant missing for 6 days found dead in canal
India
Lokesh Dangi, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in a canal near Anta, Rajasthan—six days after he went missing from Kota while preparing for the exam.
His family had reported him missing when they couldn't reach him, sparking a search that ended with this heartbreaking discovery.
Body was badly decomposed
Locals spotted Lokesh's body caught in branches about 50km from Kota.
Due to being in the water for days, his body was badly decomposed and could only be identified by his red T-shirt and black pants.
Police recovered the body.