NEET aspirant missing for 6 days found dead in canal India Feb 24, 2026

Lokesh Dangi, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in a canal near Anta, Rajasthan—six days after he went missing from Kota while preparing for the exam.

His family had reported him missing when they couldn't reach him, sparking a search that ended with this heartbreaking discovery.