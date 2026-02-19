NEET aspirant's death: CBI probes family member's threat notes
A 17- or 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was found unconscious at her Patna hostel on January 6 and passed away five days later.
Forensic tests found semen on her clothes, sparking serious concerns about sexual assault and drugging.
The case, first called a suicide by police, was handed to the CBI after her family suspected a cover-up.
Notes written by family member: Forensic report
The girl's family had received several threatening notes—one even warned, "you will lose your son as well in two days."
A forensic report has revealed that these notes were written by a family member, raising questions about whether someone tried to mislead investigators.
The CBI has re-examined the hostel for evidence and questioned the victim's parents, while the SIT collected DNA samples as part of the ongoing probe.
The private hostel was sealed by investigators after the death.