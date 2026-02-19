NEET aspirant's death: CBI probes family member's threat notes

Notes written by family member: Forensic report

The girl's family had received several threatening notes—one even warned, "you will lose your son as well in two days."

A forensic report has revealed that these notes were written by a family member, raising questions about whether someone tried to mislead investigators.

The CBI has re-examined the hostel for evidence and questioned the victim's parents, while the SIT collected DNA samples as part of the ongoing probe.

The private hostel was sealed by investigators after the death.