NEET aspirant's murder: CBI begins probe with fresh FIR

Victim's family hopeful after talks with investigators

CBI officers visited her family in Jehanabad to hear their side and connect with locals.

They also spent about four hours searching the entire hostel for clues, collecting samples from books, notebooks, clothing, room corners, doors, windows, and the floor.

Earlier, DNA samples were taken from about 30 people connected to the case.

The victim's father said he feels hopeful after talking to investigators, as everyone waits for answers and justice.