NEET aspirant's murder: CBI begins probe with fresh FIR
The CBI is digging deeper into the case of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant of Jehanabad, who was found dead on January 11, and a forensic report corroborated that she had been sexually assaulted prior to her death.
The probe was handed over to the CBI on February 13, with a fresh FIR and an 18-member team now on the case.
Victim's family hopeful after talks with investigators
CBI officers visited her family in Jehanabad to hear their side and connect with locals.
They also spent about four hours searching the entire hostel for clues, collecting samples from books, notebooks, clothing, room corners, doors, windows, and the floor.
Earlier, DNA samples were taken from about 30 people connected to the case.
The victim's father said he feels hopeful after talking to investigators, as everyone waits for answers and justice.