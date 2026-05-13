NEET May 3 exam canceled after paper leak allegations
India
Big update for NEET aspirants: The May 3 exam has been canceled because of paper leak allegations and other issues.
The NTA has not announced a new exam date yet, and the revised schedule will be notified separately through official channels, so keep an eye out for official announcements.
No reapplication or extra retest fees
You don't need to reapply or pay anything extra for the re-test. Your current registration and city preferences are safe.
Once the new schedule is set, you'll get updated admit cards, and city slip details will be announced closer to the exam date.
Authorities urge ignoring social media rumors
Authorities are urging everyone not to trust social media rumors about the exam.
For any questions, reach out via the NTA helpline or check its website regularly for real updates.