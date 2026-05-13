NEET paper leak began at Nashik press and spread nationwide
The NEET exam paper leak turned out to be a nationwide operation. It started at a Nashik printing press, where the paper was sold for ₹30-40 lakh, and then moved through cities like Gurugram and Sikar before reaching states and cities including Kerala, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, and Uttarakhand.
Coaching centers disguised the leaked papers as "exclusive practice sets," selling them for around ₹5 lakh each. Prices fell as they spread further.
CBI probes financial links with consultants
The intense pressure on coaching centers to deliver top results made the leaked papers highly sought after.
In places like Sikar, local businesses—from student housing to property prices—depend on medical aspirants' success.
The CBI is now digging into financial links between Nashik printing press staff and education consultants.
They've also uncovered various encrypted platforms and a "Private Mafia" WhatsApp group; forensic tests are pending to reveal more about how financial pressures played a role in this massive breach.