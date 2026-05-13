NEET paper leak began at Nashik press and spread nationwide India May 13, 2026

The NEET exam paper leak turned out to be a nationwide operation. It started at a Nashik printing press, where the paper was sold for ₹30-40 lakh, and then moved through cities like Gurugram and Sikar before reaching states and cities including Kerala, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, and Uttarakhand.

Coaching centers disguised the leaked papers as "exclusive practice sets," selling them for around ₹5 lakh each. Prices fell as they spread further.