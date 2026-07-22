NEET paper leak linked to suicides, hits 2 million students
The NEET medical entrance exam paper leak has hit hard, impacting 2 million students and linked to several suicides.
Protests erupted across Delhi, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement drawing huge crowds and clashes with police in Delhi.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined in, staging a sit-in near Prime Minister Modi's home to demand change.
Gandhi siblings detained, officials vow action
Things heated up after the Gandhi siblings were briefly detained but later released. Rahul Gandhi called for real accountability and a serious rethink of the education system.
In a post on X, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government remains committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of the youth, and that it owes students more than outrage.
Prime Minister Modi also condemned the leak and vowed strict action against those responsible, while Health Minister J.P. Nadda met with protesters to hear their demands.
The protests mark one of the strongest youth movements Modi has faced since 2014.