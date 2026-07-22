NEET paper leak linked to suicides, hits 2 million students

Things heated up after the Gandhi siblings were briefly detained but later released. Rahul Gandhi called for real accountability and a serious rethink of the education system.

In a post on X, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government remains committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of the youth, and that it owes students more than outrage.

Prime Minister Modi also condemned the leak and vowed strict action against those responsible, while Health Minister J.P. Nadda met with protesters to hear their demands.

The protests mark one of the strongest youth movements Modi has faced since 2014.