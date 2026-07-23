NEET paper leak protest led by CJP reaches day 26
The NEET paper leak protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has now lasted 26 days.
What began as students asking for accountability has grown into a massive movement with hunger strikes, legal battles, and clashes with police.
Protesters want the education minister to resign, a fair investigation into the leak, real education reforms, and support for families affected by student suicides.
Delhi High Court orders records preserved
Tensions spiked during a chalo sansad march on July 20 when police blocked protesters heading to Parliament.
More clashes broke out at Jantar Mantar on July 22, with reports of tear gas and internet disruptions.
The Delhi High Court has stepped in, ordering all records from the protests preserved and reviewing claims of excessive police force.
Despite everything, students are standing strong and have gained support from activists and political parties across India.