NEET-PG seat allotment: Students with 4 marks get MS seats
India
The latest NEET-PG seat allotment just made headlines—thanks to a drastic cut-off reduction, thousands of medical postgrad seats were filled, even by students with barely-there scores.
Over 10,000 new placements and nearly 8,600 upgrades happened this round, despite more than 18,000 vacancies before the list dropped.
How low did the cut-offs go
It's honestly wild—some seats went to students scoring as low as 4 marks (yes, out of hundreds).
For example, MS Orthopaedics at Rohtak was filled at just four points; other specialties like transfusion medicine and anatomy saw cut-offs at only 10 or 11.
If you're following medical education or thinking about your own future in the field, this shake-up says a lot about how competitive (or not) things are right now.