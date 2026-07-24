NEET protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign over exam paper leak
India
NEET protesters at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, are dealing with heat, humidity, and overcrowding while demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over an exam paper leak.
Many are getting sick: think dehydration, viral infections, headaches, and sore throats, and older protesters with diabetes or hypertension are having a tough time.
Volunteer doctors treat over 200 protesters
Volunteer doctors (some from Punjab) are treating over 200 people with medications such as acetaminophen and antibiotics.
Injuries from a police crackdown on July 20 have made things harder.
Still, the protesters aren't backing down: they want Pradhan to quit.