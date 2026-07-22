NEET protests reach global cities with 'Main bhi cockroach' chant
Protests over alleged irregularities in India's NEET medical entrance exam have now reached cities like New York, London, Manchester, Berlin, and cities in the Netherlands.
Students and Indian diaspora groups are calling for more transparency and fairness in the exam process.
The chant Main bhi cockroach, a symbol of frustration, echoed at these rallies abroad.
Protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
At Union Square in New York and outside the Indian High Commission in London, demonstrators showed support for NEET aspirants with placards and calls for change.
Their main demands: reforming how NEET is run, holding authorities accountable, and asking for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Meanwhile, in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, local protests continue with growing crowds, even after recent detentions were lifted, keeping pressure on officials as opposition parties join the movement.