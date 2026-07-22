NEET protests: slogans painted over Hindi signboards at Chozhavandan station
India
On Tuesday night, Chozhavandan Railway Station in Tamil Nadu saw its Hindi signboards erased and protest slogans painted by unidentified people.
The messages called for PM Modi and Education Minister Pradhan to step down, reflecting anger over alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET, irregularities.
This act comes amid protests over alleged NEET irregularities.
Staff restore signs while authorities investigate
Railway staff are busy restoring the signboards and cleaning up the slogans, while police and the Railway Protection Force, or RPF, investigate who was behind it.
No arrests have been made yet.
The incident adds to ongoing tensions around NEET across the region.