NEET re-exam: NTA releasing city slips, admit cards June 14

NTA calls paper leak rumors false

The NTA has called out rumors about another paper leak as "false" and "fraudulent," asking everyone not to spread fake news.

Just so you know, city slips only tell you your test city; you'll still need your official admit card to get into the exam hall.

This re-exam is happening because the original May 3 test was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak, and the CBI is currently investigating the matter, so keep an eye out for updates and double-check what you need to bring on exam day!