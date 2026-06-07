NEET re-exam: NTA releasing city slips, admit cards June 14
Heads up, NEET UG aspirants: the NTA will soon release city slips for the re-exam happening on June 21.
These slips let you know which city your exam center is in (super handy for planning ahead).
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also mentioned that hall tickets (the actual admit cards) should be out by June 14.
NTA calls paper leak rumors false
The NTA has called out rumors about another paper leak as "false" and "fraudulent," asking everyone not to spread fake news.
Just so you know, city slips only tell you your test city; you'll still need your official admit card to get into the exam hall.
This re-exam is happening because the original May 3 test was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak, and the CBI is currently investigating the matter, so keep an eye out for updates and double-check what you need to bring on exam day!