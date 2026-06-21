NEET resumes today for over 2.3 million after paper leak

Students face emotional and financial strain

Students and families are dealing with a lot right now. Some, like Anushka Sharma from Haryana, feel anxious but see this as a second shot.

Her mom called the situation "extremely unfair," pointing out all the sacrifices families make for exams like this.

The leak hit hard emotionally and financially. One candidate, Anshul Chauhan, said he was forced to shell out 15,000-20,000 rupees and stay back near his coaching center.

Some centers were even charging extra fees for revision classes. Still, some students say they're determined to give it their best despite everything that's happened.