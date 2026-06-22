NEET (UG) paper leak video fake: NTA
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has termed a viral video claiming a leak of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination paper as fake. The video, which was widely circulated on social media, alleged that the exam paper was leaked on Telegram. However, both the NTA and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have dismissed these allegations as false.
Twitter Post
PIB fact check on allegations of paper leak
A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination.#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2026
❌ This Claim is #FAKE
✅ According to @NTA_Exams, reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false.
🔗… pic.twitter.com/KisqaBsbML
Examination integrity
Re-exam held under tight security, no complaints
The NTA also confirmed that the re-examination was held successfully under tight security and surveillance. "The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance," the agency said in a statement. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh also assured that there were no complaints of a question paper leak during the exam.
Fast-tracked evaluation
Results to be out soon
The NTA has promised to release the results of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination soon, with an expedited evaluation process, noting that the agency compressed the entire exam cycle into a record 37 days. The examination was held for over 20 lakh candidates at 5,440 centers in India and 14 centers abroad. Singh said, "We are 100% confident" about the integrity of this process.
Controversial backdrop
Controversies surrounding NEET (UG) 2026
The NEET (UG) 2026 has been marred by controversies, including an alleged paper leak last month. The controversy led to protests by the Cockroach Janta Party across the country, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The situation has also seen at least 14 reported student suicides after the re-exam schedule was announced.
Tragic incident
Student died by suicide ahead of re-exam
In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide on the morning of her re-exam. The student, from Hisar district, was preparing for her third attempt at NEET in Sikar, Rajasthan, when she consumed pesticide at home. Her family said she had studied late into the night and appeared normal before the incident.