NEET (UG) paper leak video fake: NTA

Fast-tracked evaluation

Results to be out soon

The NTA has promised to release the results of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination soon, with an expedited evaluation process, noting that the agency compressed the entire exam cycle into a record 37 days. The examination was held for over 20 lakh candidates at 5,440 centers in India and 14 centers abroad. Singh said, "We are 100% confident" about the integrity of this process.