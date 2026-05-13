NEET-UG 2026 canceled after leaked paper sold for ₹10-25L

CBI probes NEET exam fraud

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP-led state government for ignoring early warnings about the leak and trying to cover it up, even though police have already detained several suspects.

The leak was traced to a student from Sikar studying in Kerala, who shared the document with friends and hostel owner, spreading it further.

Now, with over 150 people questioned across districts, the CBI is stepping in to dig deeper into how this exam fraud unfolded.