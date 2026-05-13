NEET-UG 2026 canceled after leaked paper sold for ₹10-25L
NEET-UG 2026, the big medical entrance exam, was called off after a leaked "guess paper" with over 400 questions, including all 90 biology and all 45 chemistry questions from the actual exam, surfaced and reportedly sold for ₹10-25 lakh.
Rajasthan's Minister Madan Dilawar brushed it aside, saying it's "not a big issue" and promising the government will handle any issues.
CBI probes NEET exam fraud
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP-led state government for ignoring early warnings about the leak and trying to cover it up, even though police have already detained several suspects.
The leak was traced to a student from Sikar studying in Kerala, who shared the document with friends and hostel owner, spreading it further.
Now, with over 150 people questioned across districts, the CBI is stepping in to dig deeper into how this exam fraud unfolded.