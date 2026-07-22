NEET UG 2026 canceled after paper leak, 2.2 million students stunned
India
The NEET UG 2026 exam was canceled after a paper leak, leaving 2.2 million students stunned and frustrated.
On July 20, thousands of students and parents protested in Delhi, demanding answers.
Things got tense at Jantar Mantar with some clashes and injuries.
Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal urge resilience
Toppers like Aryan Gupta shared how hard the news hit: he said he was "really devastated" but managed to regroup with support from family and teachers.
His advice for future aspirants: "Trust your teachers" and keep working hard.
AIR two Panshul Bansal saw the extra prep time as a chance to improve.
Both show that resilience matters most right now.