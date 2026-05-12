NEET-UG 2026 canceled after paper leak, 22L students to retake
India
Big news for medical aspirants: the NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled after a paper leak.
This means about 22 lakh students will have to retake the test, and the center has called in the CBI to investigate.
The incident has sparked fresh doubts about how well NTA is handling exam security.
Students can file PILs, writs, suits
Even though India doesn't have a U.S.-style class action, students can still join forces legally, like filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs), writ petitions, or representative suits, just like during NEET-UG 2024.
These actions can push for more transparency and reforms, and help protect your rights to fairness and equal opportunity in future exams, even if getting compensation for things like coaching fees or stress isn't easy.