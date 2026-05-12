NEET-UG 2026 canceled after paper leak, 22L students to retake

Students can file PILs, writs, suits

Even though India doesn't have a U.S.-style class action, students can still join forces legally, like filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs), writ petitions, or representative suits, just like during NEET-UG 2024.

These actions can push for more transparency and reforms, and help protect your rights to fairness and equal opportunity in future exams, even if getting compensation for things like coaching fees or stress isn't easy.