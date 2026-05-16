NEET-UG 2026 canceled after question paper traced to PV Kulkarni
India
Big news for medical aspirants: The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled after a leaked question paper was traced back to Pune-based chemistry professor PV Kulkarni.
More than 2.2 million students are affected, and the re-exam is now set for June 21.
PV Kulkarni shared papers at home
Kulkarni, linked with the National Testing Agency (NTA), shared the May 3 exam papers with select students during private coaching sessions at his home.
The CBI found students' handwritten notes matching the leaked chemistry section.
Another accused, Manisha Waghmare, was arrested earlier for her part in planning the leak with Kulkarni.