NEET-UG 2026 canceled amid alleged leak, Kerala students left stressed India May 12, 2026

NEET-UG 2026 was canceled following an alleged question paper leak, and students in Kerala are not taking it lightly.

The sudden move has left lakhs of medical aspirants stressed and uncertain about their future.

Kerala's education minister V Sivankutty called out the Union government and NTA for "grave negligence and lack of vigilance," saying the situation has put a heavy mental and financial load on students, especially those from less privileged backgrounds.