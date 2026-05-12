NEET-UG 2026 canceled amid alleged leak, Kerala students left stressed
NEET-UG 2026 was canceled following an alleged question paper leak, and students in Kerala are not taking it lightly.
The sudden move has left lakhs of medical aspirants stressed and uncertain about their future.
Kerala's education minister V Sivankutty called out the Union government and NTA for "grave negligence and lack of vigilance," saying the situation has put a heavy mental and financial load on students, especially those from less privileged backgrounds.
SFI and ABVP demand full investigation
Students demanded justice for their canceled exams and clarity on what happens next.
Student groups like SFI and ABVP are pushing for a full investigation into how things went wrong, with SFI also blaming "coaching center mafias."
Both groups say legal action is needed to restore trust in national entrance tests.