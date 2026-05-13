NEET UG 2026 canceled as FAIMA seeks Supreme Court oversight
Big news for medical aspirants: NEET UG 2026 was called off following allegations of a paper leak.
FAIMA has now taken the issue to the Supreme Court, asking for a new exam run by an independent, tech-driven agency and supervised by the courts.
They want to make sure things are fair and secure for everyone.
Protests, CBI probe after NEET leak
The cancelation has sparked protests in Delhi and Kerala, with students demanding answers and politicians weighing in about disrupted preparation.
More than 2.2 million students were affected; nearly everyone who registered showed up on exam day.
The CBI is investigating after Rajasthan's SOG said a guess paper was found on students' phones weeks before the test.
NTA says they will announce new dates within two weeks, so stay tuned if you are waiting for updates.