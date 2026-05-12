NEET-UG 2026 canceled in Andhra Pradesh after suspected leak
NEET-UG 2026 was canceled following a suspected question paper leak, leaving students and parents in Andhra Pradesh upset and anxious about what comes next.
Many who spent months preparing now feel uncertain about their future.
Student groups and the Parents's Association are calling for a thorough investigation, while political leaders have criticized the government and the NTA.
AP students and parents demand answers
The sudden cancelation has hit students hard. Some, like Panchadarla Harshini from Vijayawada, shared that her hopes were shattered after taking a gap year just to prepare.
Parents worry this setback could affect their children's confidence and focus for future exams.
With reports of leaked questions being sold for huge sums, student groups and parent associations want answers from the authorities to restore trust in the exam system.