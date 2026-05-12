NEET-UG 2026 canceled in Andhra Pradesh after suspected leak

AP students and parents demand answers

The sudden cancelation has hit students hard. Some, like Panchadarla Harshini from Vijayawada, shared that her hopes were shattered after taking a gap year just to prepare.

Parents worry this setback could affect their children's confidence and focus for future exams.

With reports of leaked questions being sold for huge sums, student groups and parent associations want answers from the authorities to restore trust in the exam system.